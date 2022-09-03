Metrix Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $243.00 (MRX)

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Metrix Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metrix Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Metrix Coin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $243.00 worth of Metrix Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.
Metrix Coin Profile
Metrix Coin (CRYPTO:MRX) is a coin. Metrix Coin’s total supply is 18,356,111,771 coins and its circulating supply is 17,828,666,369 coins. Metrix Coin’s official website is www.metrixcoin.com. Metrix Coin’s official Twitter account is @MetrixCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metrix Coin is https://reddit.com/r/MetrixCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Metrix Coin Coin Trading
