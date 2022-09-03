Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,348,154.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,807,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,767,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $43,644,685. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.