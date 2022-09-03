Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.62.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.