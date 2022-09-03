Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

