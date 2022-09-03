Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,838 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

