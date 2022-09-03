Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $238.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

