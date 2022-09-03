Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $308.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.67.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

