Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 11,050 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,620,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $142.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $148.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

