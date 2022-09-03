Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 45,484 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45,484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Performance

TWTR stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -193.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

