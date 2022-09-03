Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 9,469 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $272.23 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

