Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AME opened at $117.83 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

