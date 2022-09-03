Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

