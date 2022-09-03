Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,195.02 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,249.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,290.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.