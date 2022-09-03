MiamiCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,084.00 (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $11,084.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835500 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015566 BTC.
MiamiCoin Coin Profile
MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,300,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MiamiCoin Coin Trading
