MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Volume Hits $194.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $30,736.88 and $194.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,971,727 coins and its circulating supply is 172,669,799 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

