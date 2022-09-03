MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches Market Cap of $209,594.98

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $209,594.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001523 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00124686 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00070814 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
About MicroBitcoin
MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MicroBitcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.