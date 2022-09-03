MicroMoney Market Cap Reaches $60,747.44 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $60,747.44 and approximately $91,939.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

