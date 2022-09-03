MiL.k (MLK) Reaches Market Cap of $28.15 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001817 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and $1.63 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

