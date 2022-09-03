MileVerse Reaches Market Cap of $16.15 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00826640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015655 BTC.
MileVerse Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com.
