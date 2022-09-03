Mina 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.97 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Mina has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $435.32 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00877822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015491 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 660,967,220 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
