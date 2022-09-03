Minds (MINDS) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Minds coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minds has a market cap of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minds Coin Profile

Minds (MINDS) is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars.

