Mineral Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Mineral has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $129,105.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mineral coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mineral has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00132081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Mineral Coin Profile

Mineral is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

