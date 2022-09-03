Mint Club (MINT) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $4.10 million and $508,904.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031807 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

