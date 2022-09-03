Minter HUB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,398.00 (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter HUB alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.

About Minter HUB

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter HUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter HUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.