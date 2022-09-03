Minter HUB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,398.00 (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.
About Minter HUB
Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.
Minter HUB Coin Trading
