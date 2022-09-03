Mist (MIST) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

Mist (MIST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $63,821.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

