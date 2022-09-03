Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $151.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 151.70 ($1.83), with a volume of 250077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($1.87).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269 ($3.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The firm has a market cap of £917.58 million and a PE ratio of 514.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.62.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

