Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 29,442 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,442 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,452,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

