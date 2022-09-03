Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 41,514 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,514 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KE by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 146,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,186,000 after buying an additional 2,715,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

BEKE stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of -1.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

