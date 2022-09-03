Mixin (XIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.62 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Mixin coin can now be bought for approximately $192.99 or 0.00974188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $115.62 million and $10,476.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,771.61 or 0.99804131 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars.

