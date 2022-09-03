MixMarvel Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $20.25 million and $8.19 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.
About MixMarvel
MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MixMarvel
