MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.86.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

