MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $105.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments



MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

