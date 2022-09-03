Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Position Boosted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 141.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,426,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

