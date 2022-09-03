Modex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.43 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Modex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modex has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Modex has a total market cap of $14.43 million and $1.43 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Modex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Modex Coin Profile

Modex (CRYPTO:MODEX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.