Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $26,352.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

