MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $30.42 million and approximately $35,248.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.91 or 0.07846417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00162494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00302669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00780238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00593838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001163 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

