Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBAR. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Laurentian cut their target price on Monarch Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday.

Monarch Mining Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE GBAR opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. Monarch Mining has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

