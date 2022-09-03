Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Trading Down 28.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) were down 28.9% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus now has a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50. Monarch Mining traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 376,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 68,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian dropped their price target on Monarch Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Monarch Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Monarch Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.