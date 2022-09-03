Monavale (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.39 Million

Monavale (MONA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $709.89 or 0.03580670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $230,619.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00308295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001174 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

