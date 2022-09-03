monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNDY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $110.80 on Thursday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 5,834.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 799.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,432,000 after acquiring an additional 168,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.