Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.73 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

