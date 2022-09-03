Monero Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $13,730.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00775999 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.