MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.15.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

