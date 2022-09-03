MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $360.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $438.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.47.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.15.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

