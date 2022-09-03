MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $360.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.47.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 1.6 %

MDB stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.15.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.