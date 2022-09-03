MONK (MONK) Achieves Market Cap of $297,710.91

MONK (MONK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $297,710.91 and $13,076.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

