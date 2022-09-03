Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,064.00

Monolith (TKN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $1,064.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

