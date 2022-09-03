Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.22 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $12.60 or 0.00063623 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $65.61 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00794169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835702 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015421 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,454,444 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,084 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
