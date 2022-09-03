Moonshot (MSHOT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Moonshot has a total market cap of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015566 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.

Moonshot Coin Trading

