More Coin One Day Volume Reaches $110.00 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $35,211.02 and approximately $110.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.